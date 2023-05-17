Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Following the recent rumors, Sony has just revealed the date and details for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2023.

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

Around a week after rumors surfaced about its date, Sony announced the official time and date for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase. According to their blog post, as well as the official Tweet, the PlayStation Showcase will be held on May 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT. The show will likely “run a bit over an hour”. The stream will air on PlayStation’s official YouTube Channel, as well as their Twitch Channel.

As for the contents, the blog post mentioned that the live stream will be “focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.” They also told us to “expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rumors about the contents of the show have already surfaced even before the announcement. Just last week, rumors about a possible Metal Gear Solid 3 remake started spreading. They said that an announcement about the game will likely come out in the upcoming showcase. Others also said that the showcase might include news for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Still, others are expecting there to be news about the Konami games that Sony made a deal with, namely Silent Hill and Castlevania.

Of course, these are just speculations. We will have to wait until next week to see just what games will be in the showcase. Look forward to our article covering the contents of the showcase next week.

That’s all the information we have about the date and possible contents of the upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.