A quantitative review of Ghostwire Tokyo’s Xbox release shows that its performance was “worse” on Xbox Series X as compared to PlayStation 5.

On Digital Foundry‘s DF Direct podcast, as well as in his video above, Oliver Mackenzie talked about their findings regarding Ghostwire Tokyo’s Xbox performance. Specifically, he went over the performance of the game on Xbox Series X|S and compared it to the game’s performance on PlayStation 5. To summarize what he said, the Xbox version of the game performed “worse” than the PlayStation version.

One of the key points he mentioned was that the ray tracing of the Xbox version was of lower quality. He mentioned pixelations, shadow alignment bugs, and overall lower quality. He also mentioned that the game, even in quality mode, had a lower resolution and pixel count compared to the PlayStation version. Mackenzie even noted that the performance was around “5-10% lower than PlayStation 5”.

Mackenzie also talked about how the Xbox Series S version did not have ray tracing. This was applicable in both the Performance and Quality mode. This is a little weird, as one would expect that ray tracing would be mandatory for Quality mode. He also noted that the Performance mode itself would have less than 60FPS, the normal standard for a smooth game.

What’s funnier is that even for the PlayStation, Ghostwire Tokyo did not perform all that well. It had graphics bugs, ray tracing problems, shadow bugs, and more. Basically, all of the problems that the Xbox version of the game was experiencing, the PlayStation 5 version experienced first. That’s why it’s funny, and somewhat sad, that they still haven’t fixed the problems a whole year after release.

Mackenzie said that his “hope, frankly, was that they would fix some of the issues from PlayStation 5 that John [Linneman] and Alex [Battaglia] observed last year, and if anything it’s gone in the opposite direction.” We will just have to wait and see if the developers will do anything to fix this.

Ghostwire Tokyo’s Xbox release came out alongside the Spiders Thread update. This update brought a lot of new content to the game. This includes some new stories, enemies, and a brand-new game mode.

