One week after demolishing Purdue, Notre Dame is pouring it on Arkansas in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season. Irish running back Jeremiyah Love has taken charge, turning himself into an end zone magnet with an absurd four touchdowns before halftime.

Notre Dame had six drives in the first half and scored a touchdown on each of them. Four of them belonged to Love, who ended the first half with 125 total yards on 16 touches.

Love's third score was arguably his most impressive, as he took a reverse screen pass 34 yards to the house.

Following a lackluster start to the year, Fighting Irish fans rejoiced after watching Love's incredible first half. His performance extended beyond the Notre Dame community, as college football fans nationwide were amazed by his astonishing showing.

“BEST RB IN THE COUNTRY GO IRISH,” one excited Notre Dame fan commented on X, formerly Twitter.

“Welcome aboard,” another fan reacted.

“I want him in that Heisman convo,” another fan tweeted. “Catching. Running. Spinning. Jumping.”

Many fans were equally as impressed by backup running back Jadarian Price, who also had a stellar first half. Price entered the break with a team-high 57 rushing yards and one catch, which he took 35 yards for a touchdown.

“Insane luxury to have two running backs score 4 times in back to back weeks,” one user wrote.

Notre Dame offense remains hot early against Arkansas

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price's elite first-half performances reflected the afternoon that Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr had. Carr threw nearly 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in the first half against Arkansas.

As unbelievable as the Irish's first half was, their momentum merely carried over from the Purdue game. At the Week 5 break, Notre Dame has now scored 12 touchdowns on its last 13 drives, excluding kneel-downs, according to On3 Sports' Tyler James.

After a 0-2 start, Notre Dame is now on its way to cruising to its second consecutive victory. Despite dropping to No. 22 in the Week 5 AP college football rankings, Marcus Freeman's team is still well within national title contention, particularly with its last two outings.