Pat McAfee is officially in the Hall of Fame. Not in the NFL, but for West Virginia University. After playing four years for the Mountaineers and eight years as a pro, McAfee has become one of the biggest personalities in sports. He is arguably the biggest name to graduate from that school, and the university honored him with a Hall of Fame induction on Saturday.

However, the 38-year-old former punter was unable to attend the ceremony. So, he called in via satellite from the ESPN “College GameDay” set with hundreds upon hundreds of Penn State students behind him. During his induction acceptance, McAfee led Nittany Lions fans to sing a rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert, and John Denver.

Pat McAfee is inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame, and accepts via satellite from the College GameDay set before leading Penn State fans in a rendition of "Take Me Home, Country Roads." pic.twitter.com/UmsTsZjHtG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

During his time at West Virginia, McAfee served as the punter and kicker. From 2005 through 2008, Pat McAfee was one of the most consistent kickers in the nation. He led the nation in extra points attempted and made in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, recording at least 62 extra points made both seasons. However, by this senior year, the Mountaineers had him playing more as a punter, where he recorded 2,772 punt yards off of 62 attempts in his final season with the program.

His efforts in college led him to be a seventh-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft. McAfee quickly emerged as one of the best punters in the league, while also kicking off as well.

Pat McAfee called it a career after the 2016-17 season as he decided to go full-time on “The Pat McAfee Show.” That was seemingly a great choice, as he eventually signed a five-year $85 million contract to air his show on ESPN. He also makes regular appearances on “College GameDay,” while also announcing and participating in WWE matches. It's been quite a life for McAfee.