Actor Andre Braugher, who is known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men of a Certain Age, and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died. He was 61. According to Deadline, he suffered from a brief illness that has not been disclosed at this time.

The Chicago native graduated from Stanford and later attended Julliard for drama. His first role was alongside Oscar-winner Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in the 1989 film Glory.

He is also known for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life On The Street and Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In his career, he has one an Emmy and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

Celebs and Fans Remembering Andre Braugher

Celebrities and fans flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to remember the late actor.

“One of the best things watching brooklyn nine nine was looking forward to captain holt's sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode thank you for that andre braugher may you rest in peace.” one fan wrote.

“From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend,” another fan wrote.

“Andre Braugher, your portrayal of Raymond Holt brought immense joy to my life and countless others. Your talent and the character you brought to life will always have a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace,” a fan wrote.

Terry Crews, who worked with Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews wrote. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson who he met on the set of Homicide: Life On The Street, and three sons: Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.