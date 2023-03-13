The Giants completed two major offseason transactions by signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a contract and putting running back Saquon Barkley on the franchise tag. However, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll still have important roster work to do. It all begins this week in free agency. Here we’ll look at the four best players that the Giants have to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency right now.

Despite low expectations for the New York Giants in 2022, the team surprised many by reaching the Divisional Round of the playoffs under the guidance of coach Brian Daboll. Despite challenges including a stripped-down roster and salary cap constraints, the Giants are ahead of schedule in their rebuild. However, they still have several areas of need. These include wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, and both offensive and defensive lines. Improving their ability to generate takeaways is also a priority. Keep in mind that the team ranked 25th in turnovers last season. The Giants should also still have some significant salary cap space and can pursue free agents to bolster their roster.

Let’s look at the four best players that the New York Giants have to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

Last year, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams enjoyed his greatest season as a professional. In fact, he rushed for over 1,000 yards while splitting time in Detroit’s high-powered attack. It is likely to happen again in 2023, and the 27-year-old may believe he is deserving of becoming an unquestioned RB1 on another team. Sure, he lacks Barkley’s resume and pass-catching experience. Still, Williams has real star potential and would be considerably less expensive in NFL free agency.

2. Bobby Wagner

Some defensive line depth appears to be a given. This is especially Schoen himself admitted that their d-line was not exactly terrific during the recent NFL Scouting Combine. Of course, he also understands that the Giants must improve their run defense. Having consistent inside depth would also allow New York to keep Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams as fresh as possible. Recall that Lawrence played 82 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

Enter seasoned veteran Bobby Wagner. Don’t forget that his impressive 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks came to an unceremonious end last year as he joined the Los Angeles Rams. Surprisingly, after just one season, the Rams actually released him last week. Despite this, Wagner remains a significant force in the game. Take note that he tallied 140 tackles and six sacks in 2022. Sure, the Giants have strong linebackers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. However, Wagner could offer a winning veteran presence to the team while improving their interior defense.

Starting QB Jones will stay on, and it would be a pity if the Giants did not enhance his receiving corps. Remember that he spent last season searching for reliable receivers on a weekly basis. The Giants eventually ended 26th in passing offense. It isn’t a star-studded free agent class, but there is some interesting talent out there. One guy to really be excited about is Jakobi Meyers. In fact, some consider him to be the best in the 2023 free agent class even without flashy career stats. Remember that the 26-year-old has developed into a consistent contributor for the New England Patriots. He had 67 receptions and six touchdowns for them last season.

Keep in mind also that while the 2023 free agent market for wide receivers has many players with potential, they may come with significant contract risks. Again, this makes Meyers an even more intriguing option. Over his first five seasons, Meyers has been consistent for the Patriots and has the potential to become a top WR1. He also had signs pointing towards a breakout year in 2022 had their offense not struggled. Realistically, Meyers would need to be paid a significant amount to beat out other teams. Despite this, the New York Giants must pursue him with boldness and daring.

4. Tremaine Edmunds

For years, the Giants have not prioritized adding a top linebacker to their roster. They have instead relied on mid-round draft picks and veteran players. However, Schoen should now consider breaking this trend. To be specific, he should aggressively pursue Tremaine Edmunds. He is a guy Schoen knows well from his time in Buffalo.

Edmunds has made quite an impact in the NFL and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020. The Giants’ young inside linebacker group of Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, and Cam Brown could benefit from adding an impact player like Edmunds. Remember that he is known for his tackling ability and versatility on all three downs. Although it is not typical for teams to pay big money for an off-ball linebacker, Edmunds’ potential makes him a worthy investment.

The addition of Edmunds could be particularly beneficial for the Giants as he is still young. Take note that he will just turn 25 in May. This means the team could pay for his prime years rather than his decline. If Schoen chooses to make big moves this offseason, pursuing Edmunds should be among them.