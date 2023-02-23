The New York Giants 2022 season was the most successful in years, resulting in the first playoff appearance for the franchise since 2017. Now, the organization has to figure out the best way to build on that, specifically when it comes to two big-ticket free agents this NFL offseason in quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Here is what will happen with those two players and two other bold Giants offseason predictions.

It’s a new era for the Giants after general manager Joe Schoen and head coach (and NFL Coach of the Year) Brian Daboll turned the team around in just one offseason. However, the Giants are still paying for the sins of the past regime, and now Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are free agents.

There are several places the Giants need to upgrade this NFL offseason, including the linebacker corps and the wide receiver group. However, QB and RB are the most pressing issues. With that in mind, here are our four bold Giants offseason predictions.

4. LB Lavonte David is the franchise’s big free-agent signing

The Giants linebackers — Jaylon Smith, Landon Collins, Micah McFadden, Jarrad Davis, and Azeez Ojulari — were one of the worst groups in the league in 2022. The unit needs a massive facelift in the 2023 NFL offseason, and that starts with signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

David is 33 years old, but he still had a solid ’22 season with the Buccaneers, putting up 124 tackles, 3.0 sacks, five passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

More importantly, David is a proven leader who’s made the Pro Bowl, the All-Pro team, and won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Bringing that leadership to the Giants defense would be a huge coup for Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

3. The team trades up to take WR Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Giants’ most glaring weakness heading into the 2023 NFL offseason is at the wide receiver position. Last year, Daniel Jones had Richie James, Darius Slayton, and mid-season (former Buffalo Bills practice squad) acquisition Isaiah Hodgins as his top targets.

Kenny Golladay has been a complete bust and the team will likely cut him during the NFL offseason. And now James, Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd are free agents.

That leaves the Giants’ main WRs in 2023 as Hodgins, 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, and Collin Johnson, who missed all last year with torn Achilles’ tendon.

The team needs a potential WR1 in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there is only one player in the first round who has an excellent chance to fit that bill.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston is the best wideout in the 2023 draft, and the Giants should do whatever it takes to get him. That likely means moving from pick No. 25 to (probably) inside the top 20. However, it will be worth it, which is why this is a bold Giants offseason prediction.

2. The Giants will re-sign RB Saquon Barkley

Now we turn to the bold Giants offseason predictions regarding Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let’s take the RB first.

Barkley is one of (if not) the most talented backs in the league. And despite his health problems throughout his career, he stayed healthy for the entire year and had a career season with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.

Reports have Barkley asking for around $16 million per season — in line with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey — and the G Men offering around $12.5 million. The two sides should be able to split the difference and settle somewhere between $14 million and $15 million for the next two to three years.

The Giants are in a pretty good salary cap situation this NFL offseason, so paying Barkley that much isn’t a huge problem.

1. The Giants will franchise tag QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is a bigger issue for New York this Giants offseason.

The QB is reportedly asking for around $45 million per season and even switched agents to help him get that deal. However, Joe Schoen and the team are (rightly) balking at paying Jones in the same neighborhood as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

It’s tough, though, because losing Jones would put the Giants back to square one as well. The best answer — and the final bold Giants offseason prediction — is that the G Men use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Daniel Jones.

That tag is for $34.2 million, which is much more in line with Jones’ market value. This tag does allow Jones to negotiate with other teams, but they would have to pay him and give up two first-round picks, which isn’t going to happen.