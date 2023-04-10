NFL mock draft season is officially here, and for the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team has 10 picks to continue building on last season’s playoff success. For this Giants mock draft, we’ll look at all 10 picks and predict what the Giants will do to help them return to the postseason and do even better in 2023.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, eight of the Giants’ 11 picks played five games or more, with pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, offensive tackle Evan Neal, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson guard Joshua Ezeudu, cornerback Cordale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger, safety Dane Belton, linebacker Micah McFadden all making legitimate contributions throughout the year.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Giants have needs at wide receiver, interior offensive line, pass rush, linebacker, and secondary. With that in mind, here is our 2023 Giants mock draft.

New York Giants: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, 25th overall pick: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

The Giants desperately need a starting center in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while wide receiver is the trendy Giants mock draft pick here, taking Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann is the smart play here.

Tippmann is a unique 6-foot-6 center who is a true leader on the line. With him as the first-round Giants draft pick, the team will now have two bookend tackles (Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas) and a starting center for the next decade, taking the O-line from a massive weakness to a huge strength in just two years.

Round 2, 57th overall pick: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

To complement last year’s top pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants draft will include a pass-rusher in the second round. Army’s 6-foot-6, 256-pound Andre Carter II is an intriguing prospect in this slot.

Carter had 15.5 sacks in 2021, and while his production dipped last season, he will benefit from not being this team’s best player (by far) on defense. His body will continue to get better in the NFL, and the player, who will be able to defer his Army service to play in the NFL, could become a double-digit sack player in the next few years.

Round 3, 89th overall pick: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

The Giants had one of the least productive linebacker corps in the league last year, so upgrading (even with the signing of Bobby Okereke) is a priority. Daiyan Henley has speed and athleticism, and he flies all over the field. Sometimes he goes too hard and misses plays, but with the right coaching, he could be a terror in the middle of an NFL defense.

Round 4, 128th overall pick: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

This Giants NFL mock draft doesn’t have the team picking a wide receiver in the fourth round, and because of that, the team has to swing big. West Virginia wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton didn’t have the best college production, but he has the size and athleticism that has scouts comparing him to DK Metcalf. That’s what the Giants hope to get picking him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 5, 160th overall pick: CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Riley Moss is a 6-foot-1, 193-pound corner who plays with good speed and physicality. He is also a playmaker, intercepting 11 balls in his career and returning three for touchdowns. Moss is also big enough to possibly play some safety and has the tackling ability to do so. The five-year player will fit nicely as a Swiss army knife piece in the Giants secondary.

Round 5, 172nd overall pick: TE Will Mallory, Miami

Maybe Will Mallory isn’t the next Jeremy Shockey, but he has the ability to be an excellent move tight end to complement Daniel Bellinger. Brian Daboll loves to give Daniel Jones easy throws off of play action, and Mallory could be a perfect weapon for that.

Round 6, 209th overall pick: QB Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Was Daniel Jones’ 2022 season an indication of who he is now or an aberration? If the answer is the latter, the Giants draft needs to include a developmental QB. Brian Daboll is a wiz at developing QBs, and taking a Division II superstar and turning him into an NFL signal-caller could be his best trick yet. In two years, the 6-foot-3 lower-level player could be the steal of the 2023 NFL draft.

Round 7, 240th overall pick: DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Vita Vea’s cousin, Viliami Fehoko Jr., is an interesting prospect out of San Jose State. He has the size at 6-foot-4, 276 pounds to develop into a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid and has the surly on-field demeanor of his decorated cousin. Fehoko is a solid backup now and could ultimately replace Leonard Williams or Dexter Lawrence.

Round 7, 243rd overall pick: WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

Matt Landers is another big receiver with big play potential. The 6-foot-4 wideout ran a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine and had eight touchdowns and 901 yards in his breakouts 2022 season for Arkansas after stints with Georgia and Tulane. He’s a project for sure, but a worthwhile one with his physical traits.

Round 7, 254th overall pick: OL Spencer Anderson, Maryland

This Giants mock draft starts and ends with a center. The Giants NFL draft needs more interior line help, so Spencer Anderson, who has guard and center experience, is a solid depth pick at the end of the 2023 NFL Draft.