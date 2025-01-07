The New York Giants have been in a rut for over a decade but reached a new low in 2024, ending the year with a 3-14 record. Despite the result and public pressure, owner John Mara has already confirmed that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will keep their positions with the Giants.

Giants fans have been split on Schoen and Daboll for the past couple of years. Some point to the turnaround the two brought to the organization in 2022 as a reason to believe in them, while others are desperately awaiting the news of their firing. In any case, the two will return in 2025 for at least one more chance to guide the dysfunctional franchise.

New York has many issues to address in the offseason, but Mara cited a desire to develop consistency as his reason for retaining Schoen and Daboll. The two are essentially a package deal after coming over together from the Buffalo Bills.

NFL fans are always quick to seek change, but Mara has made the right decision to keep his core intact. However, neither of the two has any sort of job security. When evaluating their future beyond 2025, the Giants need to monitor three key factors during the next season of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era.

Giants should worry about Joe Schoen's inconsistent draft results

Giants fans have had mixed opinions of Schoen during his tenure, with his draft results among the most debated. While some believe he has improved the team's draft record, others view his shortcomings as inferior to the players David Gettleman brought into the organization.

There is no doubt that Schoen nailed his 2024 class. Malik Nabers has quickly become a star, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. has the potential to become the franchise running back. Dru Phillips already looks like one of the best nickelbacks in the league, and Tyler Nubin was second on the team in tackles before suffering an ankle injury.

The issues with Schoen's drafting abilities lie within his two previous classes. In his first year with the team, he took Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with his two top-10 picks. The book is still out on Thibodeaux, but he has yet to become the star edge rusher fans had hoped for. Neal, however, has already been one of the biggest busts in recent memory.

In his two years, Schoen has also added key pieces from the draft, such as Wan'Dale Robinson, Micah McFadden, Cor'Dale Flott, D.J. Davidson, and John Michael Schmitz. However, those are the only promising assets acquired from the 2022 and 2023 drafts, with the rest either falling victim to roster cuts or being buried on the depth chart.

Fans particularly criticized the selection of Robinson at the time, a move that has not aged well. While Robinson has developed into a reliable slot receiver, he was taken just nine picks ahead of George Pickens, who most saw as the best receiver available.

Perhaps Schoen turned the corner in 2024, or maybe that year was an outlier. The 2025 NFL Draft will be telling, especially with the Giants holding the No. 3 overall pick.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's grip on locker room

Managing the locker room is always a key and underrated aspect of coaching in the NFL. Take Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions as an example of how far earning players' respect can go.

Daboll has not necessarily lost the locker room in his three seasons in charge, but the notion has been questioned. Some players, including Thibodeaux and Darius Slayton, have voiced their support for the coach. However, others, including superstar nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, have hinted that they might prefer a change.

Several other players, including Malik Nabers, have expressed frustration with the continuous losses. That makes it easy to forget how efficiently Daboll turned the franchise around just three years ago and received the AP Coach of the Year award. Not everything has been perfect, but Daboll deserves to stick around.

If Daboll had already lost the locker room, he would not be returning as head coach. There is almost no coming back from that. It is just a situation to monitor, both for Mara and Giants fans.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's questionable coaching tree with Giants

As an offensive mind, few are better in football than Daboll. That has never been the issue with him as a head coach. The more pressing matter should be his ability to lead a team, both the players and the staff beneath him.

Daboll is a known product of Bill Belichick's vast coaching tree. He has worked with the New England Patriots on two separate occasions and has succeeded nearly everywhere he has gone as an offensive coordinator. However, he has not been as successful in developing his own tree.

Although it has only been three years, the Giants have not produced any young coaching talent during the Brian Daboll era. More worrisome is the coach's history of struggling veteran assistants on his staff.

Longtime offensive line coach Bobby Johnson looked like the worst possible man for the job but has since thrived with the Washington Commanders. Wink Martindale appeared to drive the Giants' defense into the dirt but went on to recognize his success in college football with Michigan. There was an adjustment period, but Martindale orchestrated a complete shutdown of both Ohio State and Alabama to end the year.

In just three years, there has been significant turnover within the organization beneath Daboll. He should be more under duress for that than his team's on-field results.