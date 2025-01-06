The New York Giant are committing to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for at least one more season. While everyone speculated on the fate of the head coach/general manager duo, owner John Mara is quickly putting fans' curiosity to rest with an emphatic show of support.

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement,” Mara said on Black Monday, via the team's X account. “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, {co-owner} Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we desire.”

The Giants fell to the watered-down Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, 20-13, finishing the campaign with a dismal 3-14 record. This is this type of bleakness that brought upon the arrivals of Schoen and Daboll in the first place. They immediately enjoyed success, with the latter earning Coach of the Year honors after leading New York to a playoff berth in 2022-23 (defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round). The last two seasons have been plagued by instability, however.

Giants must get back on their feet

Quarterback Daniel Jones languished under center, the offensive line continued to scuffle and the defense was highly vulnerable against the run (sixth-most rushing yards allowed per game). There is a sense of aimlessness permeating the Meadowlands, as the franchise becomes further removed from its proud past. But John Mara clearly believes that the right men are in place to lead the Giants back to sustained relevance.

Daboll and Schoen exuded promise when they came over from the Buffalo Bills, and they are getting another chance to fulfill their potential. Every HC and GM yearns for the opportunity to choose and mold “their guy” into a franchise quarterback. This regime will finally get its shot to identify the next face of the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the No. 3 overall pick is another hurdle to jump, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are surely grateful for the privilege to face it, along with the other challenges that surround the G-Men. A desperately important offseason looms large.