The New York Giants dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, giving a grim outlook for the future of both the team and head coach Brian Daboll. The situation got even worse with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II's postgame thoughts.

Lawrence said that Daboll's messages were not being “comprehended” by the team in the locker room. His follow-up comments were the most concerning for Daboll's job security.

“I think [Brian Daboll's messages] have to be comprehended a little better,” Lawrence said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “It's just critical moments, and we've got to understand what those critical moments are to be able to win and come out on top.

“It's annoying, for sure. But I'm not in other people's heads or brains. Maybe it's got to be communicated differently or got to hear it from somebody else.”

Initially, Lawrence's comments appeared to be critical of his teammates' abilities to execute on the field. However, he ended his sentiment by implying that maybe the team would respond better hearing from a different person.

Lawrence, the team's defensive captain and best overall player, is under contract with the Giants for three more seasons after 2024. His status as an increasingly respected star in the league undoubtedly gives his voice weight in the front office, which would be something to consider if he legitimately desires a change at the top.

Giants lose in heartbreaking fashion in Week 10

If Lawrence's comments were purely made out of frustration, it would be understandable given the way Week 10 went for the Giants. As a rare betting favorite, New York dropped another game to the Panthers in possibly the most disappointing way in overtime.

After Graham Gano tied the game at the end of regulation, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumbled on the first play of overtime. Four plays later, Eddy Pineiro won the game for Carolina with an easy chip shot.

Tracy was one of the few Giants to shine in the game, recording 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Regardless, his bright performance will be overshadowed by the first fumble of his career.

The play of quarterback Daniel Jones in the game was highly criticized by most, including the NFL Network analysts. As the on-air color commentator, former Giants quarterback Kurt Warner could barely hold back his honest thoughts as Jones routinely missed wide-open receivers down the field.

Daboll has been persistent for weeks, saying that the Giants' offense needs to create big plays and drew up plays to do so but were unable to execute, leading to the loss.