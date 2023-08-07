The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants are in second place in the NL West division, and they have won six of the last 10 games. San Francisco also holds the top wild card spot, if the season were to end today. Wilmer Flores is the leading hitter on the Giants with a .303 batting average and 14 home runs. J.D Davis also has 14 home runs on the season. On the mound, the Giants are led by Logan Webb. He has a 3.45 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and 17 quality starts. Camilo Doval is their closer, and one of the best in the league with 33 saves.

The Angels have been one of the worst teams since the trade deadline. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, including six straight. They have fallen before .500, and are now 10.5 games back of the top spot in the division, and seven games back in the wild card. Of course, they got the best player in the MLB on their team, Shohei Ohtani. However, Mickie Moniak and Mike Moustakas are hitting well to go along with him. On the mound, the Angels are led by Ohtani, but he is the only starting pitcher with under a 4.00 ERA. Carlos Esteves is the best reliever on the team with a 2.60 ERA, and 23 saves.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants while Patrick Sandoval gets the ball for Los Angeles.

Here are the Giants-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Angels Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+136)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Giants vs. Angels

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Webb is having a great season for the Giants. He has held his opponents to just a .245 batting average this season. What is even better is Webb is even better against left-handed hitters. Lefites bat just .223 off him with a worse slugging percentage. This means that hitters like Ohtani, Moustakas, and Moniak can be shut down with Webb on the mound. If Webb can keep those three off the base paths, and keep them from doing damage, the Giants will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Sandoval has been very good in his last four starts. He has thrown 23 1/3 innings, allowed just six earned runs, 12 hits, and struck out 19. The Giants are a pretty good offense, but Sandoval should be able to keep them in check with the way he has been pitching. If Sandoval can continue to pitch well have a good game, the Angels will be able to cover this spread.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels are not playing good baseball right now, and it does not get any easier with them having to face Logan Webb. With that said, I will trust Logan Webb to shut down the Angels and help the Giants win this game. Webb goes deep into the game, and the back end of the Giants bullpen is very good. I expect Webb and the Giants to cover this spread.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+136), Under 8.5 (-114)