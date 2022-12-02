Published December 2, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

After starting the season 6-1, the New York Giants have lost three of their last four games. They obviously want to return to their winning ways, and they have a good chance to do that as they face the Washington Commanders at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially put the Giants in a tie with the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East. Here are our Giants Week 13 predictions as they take on the Commanders.

Both the Giants and the Commanders have a lot on the line as they compete for a wild card place in the NFC East, which has become arguably the most competitive division in the NFL.

Of course, let’s talk about the Giants, who have been a nice surprise this year. Daniel Jones has actually proven to be a strong quarterback with running potential, but he has been hampered by a dearth of healthy receivers. Meanwhile, star running back Saquon Barkley has been outstanding and completely healthy. Having said that, the Giants average just 20.5 points per game (22nd in the league), while the Commanders allow 19.7 points per game (10th). This season, the Giants have averaged 5.1 yards per play and have run the ball 50.4 percent of the time. Translation? We should expect a low-scoring, ground-and-pound affair at the MetLife Stadium.

As for the Commanders, they are averaging only 19.4 points per game (24th in the league) and 4.9 yards per play. They have been more of a passing team this year, but we expect them to rely more on their growing ground game in this one. Take note that the Giants have allowed 139 rushing yards per game this year (27th). New York, however, has been better against the pass, allowing only 216 passing yards per game (15th).

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Giants in their Week 13 game against the Commanders.

4. Isaiah Hodgins becomes WR1

In Thursday’s Week 12 defeat to Dallas, New York wideout Isaiah Hodgins caught three of four targets for 31 yards. Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but he’s probably the Giants’ best bet at receiver in Week 13.

Hodgins was fourth on the team in both targets and catches last week. He was also third in receiving yards. With Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) gone for the season, Richie James ramped up his performance. James, however, is questionable for this game. Darius Slayton, likewise, is questionable.

Last week, Hodgins played a key role, logging 40 offensive snaps, and three receptions. He could build on that this week if both James and Slayton end up missing time. In fact, Hodgins could even be WR1. Keep in mind that he has played at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps and gained at least 29 yards in each of his three games in New York. However, he hasn’t surpassed three receptions or 41 yards in any of those games. He will probably do that in this game against the Commanders.

3. RB Saquon Barkley goes 100+ yards

Over the last several weeks, Giants RB Saquon Barkley hasn’t been the impact player we saw early in the season. He’s still good, but he has noticeably slowed down, and it has hurt the Giants. Take note that New York has dropped three of its previous four games, with Barkley averaging 20.3 carries and 66.5 running yards per game. That’s a significant dip compared to Weeks 1 through 7, when he averaged the same number of carries (20.4) but was significantly more efficient (103.7 rushing yards per contest).

With four of their next six games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, the Giants must do everything they can to get Barkley rolling. Their other two games are also not easy, with a trip to Minnesota in Week 16 followed by a visit to Indianapolis the following week. This is a difficult schedule that could put the Giants on the outside looking in if Barkley fails to produce.

Of course, this team’s fate is not just on his shoulders. Hopefully, rookie tackle Evan Neal, who has been out since sustaining an MCL strain in Week 7 and has coincided with Barkley’s decline, will be back soon. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must find novel methods to utilize his star running back, such as using screens and bootlegs or putting him up in the slot.

We feel he’s ready to explode this week. Put him up for upwards of 100 yards.

2. QB Daniel Jones goes over 250 yards

New York QB Daniel Jones was not wearing a brace on his knee or lower leg throughout Wednesday’s practice. That’s a very good sign.

Recall that he has been wearing the brace at practice and during games since suffering a lower-body injury against the Bears in Week 4. Interestingly, he’s averaging 6.9 carries for 36.9 yards in the Giants’ last seven games, which is more than he did in each of his first three NFL seasons. Jones might utilize his feet more often in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders after establishing his two greatest passing totals in the previous two games.

On Thanksgiving, Jones was ordinary against a stout Dallas defense, passing for 228 yards and a TD in a defeat. He was restricted to 14 rushing yards on three carries, his season low on the ground.

Looking ahead to this game, Jones knows that Washington’s defense has improved. He and the Giants may expect another struggle in what might be a low-scoring game. Still, we have Jones going 250+ total yards with one touchdown and one INT.

1. Giants lose their third in a row

New York was already wanting offensive weapons. That has gotten worse now that Wandale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger have been injured at receiver. The Giants must also be eager to get Evan Neal back on the field after Jones was sacked three times against Dallas on Thanksgiving. A weaker Giants offense is not going to fare well against a solid Commanders D this week.

Speaking of the Commanders, their QB, Taylor Heinicke completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception last week. It wasn’t nice, but it was enough to win, given how brilliantly the Washington defense has been playing recently. Over their previous seven games, they have allowed just 15.4 points per game.

As such, this should be a low-scoring slog with the Giants faltering and losing their third in a row.