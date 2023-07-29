The MLB Trade Deadline is just days away and one team that is still mulling the decision to make some moves is the New York Mets, who have underperformed in 2023. Between Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, Verlander is more likely to be moved by Tuesday due to his recent form, although his $43 million salary isn't exactly an easy contract for any ball club to take on.

Regardless, the interest in the two-time World Series champion is there. According to Jeremy Booth of KHOU 11 Houston, the Dodgers, Astros, and Reds have joined the Rangers as three teams who are eyeing the veteran right-hander.

It's important to note that Verlander does have a no-trade clause therefore if the Mets decide to ship him off somewhere, he has to approve it first. The 2022 AL Cy Young winner even said this past week that he's strictly focused on staying in New York. Via SNY:

“I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that.”

Justin Verlander speaks on the trade deadline: "I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that" pic.twitter.com/0on0cwQVwK — SNY (@SNYtv) July 26, 2023

Justin Verlander just absolutely dominated in the month of July, producing a 1.69 ERA in five starts. He struck out 27 in 32 innings while allowing 15 walks. With Verlander finding his best again, that's only going to result in more contenders picking up the phone and calling the Mets front office.

Regardless, he remains adamant about staying put. It will be very interesting to see what happens. Verlander is under contract until 2025 when a vesting option kicks in, which is based on a player's performance.