The New York Mets moved on from future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer on Saturday, trading him to the Texas Rangers. As the MLB Trade Deadline inches closer, speculation exists that they may move another future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander. And one potential suitor could be New York's division rival Atlanta Braves.

The Braves have reportedly checked in with the Mets regarding a potential Verlander trade, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi. However, Morosi notes that no active discussions between the two NL East teams are taking place.

Verlander has pitched well as of late, increasing his value at this year's MLB trade deadline. For the whole season, the 40-year-old Mets star has pitched to a 3.24 ERA while maintaining a 1.9 WAR. Furthermore, has struck out 76 batters in 89 innings while issuing 30 free passes.

Verlander joined the Mets last winter on a two-year contract. He spent the previous six and a half seasons with the Houston Astros, though he did not pitch in 2021 due to injury. With Houston, he won two World Series rings as well as two AL Cy Young Awards.

Prior to his time with the Astros, Verlander spent 12 and a half seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He emerged as one of the best pitchers in the game in Detroit. In fact, his 2011 performance earned him the AL MVP award as the most valuable player in the league.

Of course, Verlander is not the same pitcher he used to be. However, the 40-year-old star can still provide useful innings for a contending team looking to make a run in October. Let's see if the Braves and Mets work out a deal before the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline.