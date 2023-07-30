Ahead of the deadline, the New York Mets have decided to trade Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. As his own name swirls in trade rumors, Justin Verlander broke his silence on seeing his now former Mets teammate getting dealt.

Scherzer was traded to the Rangers for top 100 prospect and Ronald's brother Luisangel Acuna. While Azuna might boost New York's future, Verlander seems more concerned about the Mets' immediate future, via Tim Britton of The Athletic.

“When you see that happen, you can't help but think what it says for next year,” Verlander said.

With the Mets currently sporting a 50-55 record, a playoff run didn't seem to be in the cards this season. While they could've went on a second half run, New York instead decided to take a sellers approach. By shipping Scherzer to Texas, the Mets waived the proverbial white flag on the 2023 season as they begin to look towards the future.

But if Verlander is staying in New York, he doesn't want the Mets to go full rebuild. Scherzer's departure creates a massive hole in the Mets' pitching rotation. While Verlander is fully capable of handling an ace's workload, he no longer has the 1-2 punch he was expecting when he signed with the team.

Following Max Scherzer's trade, the Mets proved that almost anyone is on the chopping block. Even Justin Verlander. But if Verlander stays with New York beyond the trade deadline, he hopes the team goes for more of a soft sell, rather than resetting the foundation of the entire roster.