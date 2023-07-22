The San Francisco Giants, very much in the thick of the National League West division race, are eyeing a major upgrade to their pitching staff before the August 1 MLB trade deadline. The Giants are eyeing New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, league sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi in the latest rumors.

There is one catch, as Morosi notes. Verlander, who inked a two-year, $86 million contract with the Mets this past offseason, has a no-trade clause.

Should he be willing to waive that clause, it seems like the Giants will be one of the first teams to pick up the phone and inquire about the three-time Cy Young award winner.

Continuing the pattern from this past offseason, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi vowed that the team would be “aggressive” at the MLB trade deadline.

It makes sense, then, to eye upgrades for a pitching staff that has dealt with injuries to all five starters and lacks a true ace.

Even in a down year, Verlander, who has plenty of big game experience in the postseason, fits the bill.

The 40-year-old is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. As crazy as this would have sounded before the season starts, the Mets, who have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this year, may be forced to sell at the trade deadline.

And as good as Verlander is, he represents one of the Mets' likeliest trade chips in a market that is weak on true aces.

Should the Mets opt to blow things up and trade Verlander, they can certainly count on the Giants as one suitor.