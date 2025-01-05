The New York Giants have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. New York is 3-13 heading into Week 18 and, to make matters worse, they aren't even in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following such a poor season, nobody within the Giants' organization should feel safe this offseason.

The future of the current Giants regime is up in the air heading into Week 18, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz reports that Giants owner John Mara is evaluating both Daboll and Schoen separately, according to multiple sources.

Schultz also reports that Mara has made some exploratory calls in recent days. He has put out feels about possible scenarios where one of Daboll or Schoen is retained and the other is left go.

This seems to clearly suggest that Mara is still weighing all of his options entering Week 18. In November, Mara claimed that he wanted to keep both Daboll and Schoen for the 2025 season. This was surprising news at the time, and many imagined that Mara could change his mind if the season did not improve. It appears that this is exactly what happened.

Brian Daboll has a 18-31-1 record as the head coach of the Giants during the regular season. He is also 1-1 in the postseason, all coming during the 2022 season.

One of the main issues plaguing the Giants over the past several seasons is the lack of a franchise quarterback. Daniel Jones has been a disappointment, which could reflect poorly on general manager Joe Schoen. Schoen handed out a four-year, $160 million contract extension to Jones in 2022 that now looks terrible in retrospect.

Of course, the Giants should only move on from Daboll or Schoen if they are confident they can bring in someone better.

Darius Slayton backs Brian Daboll amid Giants' disastrous 2024 season

One Giants player believes that Daboll should be a part of the team's future.

Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton threw his support behind his head coach despite the 2024 season being a dud for the Giants.

“I think so,” Slayton said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s been three years. I think another year to try to give him a chance to really get things rolling would be warranted.”

The Giants have certainly made progress under Daboll and Schoen. Even if Slayton gets his wish and Mara gives the pair another year, it may not be enough to save their jobs.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants approach the offseason this spring.

Decisions on the fates of Daboll and Schoen will almost certainly be the first moves the team makes following the regular season.