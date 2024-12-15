The 2024 NFL season has been a nightmare for the New York Giants, and during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a bit of an injury scare through no fault of his own, as tight end Chris Manhertz inadvertently stepped on his foot after being shoved by Roquan Smith.

For the Giants in 2024, what can go wrong will go wrong. Luckily, Nabers was able to return to the game after briefly being checked out on the sideline. While the Giants are having a very disappointing season in their 100th year in franchise history, Nabers is a bright spot and is a piece to build around for the future. He hopes to continue to show that down the stretch this season, with 1,000 yards in play for him if he produces in the remaining games.

What will Giants look like in 2025?

There are a lot of questions about the future of the Giants franchise. Nabers is not one of them, as regardless of what happens this offseason, the team will build around him for the future. With losses piling up, the questions about Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's futures are flying. Only time will tell whether or not Daboll and Schoen will be back in 2025.

Regardless, a potential new regime will view Nabers as a piece to build around. The Giants are also likely to land a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as well. If they end up with a top two pick, they should be in range to pick a quarterback of the future, whether it is Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami.

Needless to say, there will likely be a lot of change coming to the Giants in 2025. They have a good amount of cap space to make additions, and are likely to have a new starting quarterback.