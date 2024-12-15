It's no secret that the New York Giants are in something of a rut, and to be fair, that's sugarcoating it. Over the past ten years, only the New York Jets (55-107) and Jacksonville Jaguars (55-107) have a worst record than the Giants do (57-104-1), and in that time, the team has had more head coaches (five) than Playoff appearances (two). The 2024 season may represent the lowest point of that entire run, and understandably, fans of the G-Men have had enough.

In fact, at least one fan is so fed up, that ahead of last Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints, a plane was flown over MetLife Stadium prompting Giants owner and team president John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire.”

The Giants lost that game to the Saints by the final score of 14-11 and no changes were made, so naturally, one week later as the Giants prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens, another plane was flown over MetLife with another banner prompting the embattled owner to make changes, or as the banner put it, “fire everyone.”

Fortunately for John Mara, after Sunday's game against the Ravens, New York has just one home game remaining on the schedule before what could end up being one of the worst seasons in franchise history comes to an end. On the flip side, head coach Brian Daboll is on a seat so hot right now he's practically engulfed in flames. After winning Coach of the Year during his first season with the Giants, Daboll has since gone 8-22.