The New York Giants have been a disaster throughout the 2024 season. New York was 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is already eliminated from the NFC playoff picture. They are in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The blows just keep coming as New York suffered another quarterback injury on Sunday.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito left Sunday's game against the Ravens in the first half and was evaluated for a concussion. Backup QB Tim Boyle stepped in to finish the first half for the Giants.

During halftime, the Giants ruled him out for the rest of the game with a concussion. This means that the Giants will have to rely on Boyle for the rest of the game.

Boyle is nobody's idea of a capable starting quarterback in the year 2024. However, he is all that the Giants have after a litany of quarterback injuries amid a truly doomed season for Big Blue.

The Giants entered the second half down 21-7 against a fearsome Ravens team. It is doubtful that anything will get any better with Boyle at the helm for the rest of the game.

QB injuries just one more part of doomed 2024 Giants season

The Giants have been surrounded by controversy throughout the 2024 season.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN chronicled all of the changes and quarterback moves in the last month for the Giants in a recent social media post.

The Giants have benched and cut former franchise QB Daniel Jones. They then turned to Tommy DeVito over entrenched backup Drew Lock. He was injured after playing in only one game.

After that, it was finally Drew Lock's chance to shine. The Giants made a smart move to stick with him, but Lock was hurt during his second game of the season.

Now DeVito was given the starting job and was immediately hurt himself. Now, Tim Boyle is the guy for New York.

Unsurprisingly, fans are not happy with how the team is playing. Giants fans have turned to hiring planes to fly banners over their own stadium, pleading with owner John Mara to fix the situation.

Mara previously claimed that he would like to keep both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen past the 2024 season. However, it is possible that this type of pressure could cause him to change his mind.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Giants during the offseason next spring.