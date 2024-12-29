In one of the most unexpected performances of the season, New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock delivered a career-best game against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing four touchdown passes and running in a fifth to lead the Giants to a 42-33 victory (per SNYtv's Connor Hughes). Lock, who has spent much of his NFL career battling inconsistency, looked like a different player on Sunday, finishing 17-of-23 for 309 yards and four scores through the air, capped off by a five-yard rushing touchdown on third-and-goal.

The win marked the first time the Giants scored 40 points in a game since Week 16 of the 2019 season, during Daniel Jones’ rookie year. Despite the offensive explosion, the victory comes with bittersweet implications for a team in rebuild mode.

Entering Week 17 with a league-worst 2-13 record, the underdog Giants appeared to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft all but locked up. A win, however, has thrown that into jeopardy. With their third victory, New York is now tied with multiple teams at the bottom of the standings. While the exact draft order is not entirely clear at the time of this article's writing, the Giants are no longer guaranteed the top pick. This could cost them a shot at drafting a generational prospect, particularly if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in their sights. And unless the front office chooses to be disillusioned by this slight Drew Lock resurgence, that is in all likelihood what their sights on set on (although this is the New York Giants who drafted Jones with the #6 pick in the 2019 draft and let Saquon Barkely walk last offseason, so who really knows).

Adding to the chaos, the Colts’ playoff hopes evaporated with the loss. A victory would have given Indianapolis a 22% chance of sneaking into the postseason, but they have now been mathematically eliminated from contention.

Lock’s breakout performance is a reminder of the tantalizing potential he’s flashed throughout his NFL career. Drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos in 2019, Lock showed promise early, winning four of his first five starts. However, inconsistency, injuries, and turnover issues derailed his tenure in Denver. He was traded to Seattle as part of the blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson in 2022 but saw little playing time behind Geno Smith.

Signed by the Giants this offseason as a backup and bridge option, Lock hadn’t done much to inspire confidence—until Sunday. His performance was nothing short of electric, showcasing poise in the pocket, accuracy on deep throws, and surprising mobility. His connection with wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton was particularly noteworthy, as both players scored touchdowns and topped 80 yards receiving.

The Giants’ 42-point outing was a breath of fresh air for a franchise that has struggled offensively for years. Before Sunday, New York hadn’t scored 40 points since a 41-35 overtime win against Washington in December 2019, during Daniel Jones’ first season. That game, like this one, came late in a lost season but offered a glimpse of what could be. Will this time be another false glimmer of hope?