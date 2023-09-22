The New York Giants went on the road for Thursday Night Football this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers ended up pulling away in the second half for a big 30-12 win. After the loss, the Giants are now 1-2 on the season, and this is their second blowout primetime loss in three weeks. That isn't how Giants fans wanted the season to begin, especially when they have a quarterback making as much money as Daniel Jones. Jones is making $40 million per year, and some players on the 49ers had some comments on that.

“That's a travesty, man.” One unnamed 49ers player said regarding Daniel Jones' salary, according to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Many players discussed Jones and his level play, and some players chose to stay anonymous.

“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” Another unnamed 49ers defender said. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Jones did not have a good game against the 49ers, and that defense made things tough on him and the Giants all day. Jones ended up throwing for just 137 yards. When you make as much money as he does, that's not going to cut it.

“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it,” 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw said. “I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better…”

Jones and the Giants will be in primetime yet again next week as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Jones simply has to be better.