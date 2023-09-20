Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are looking to make it 3-0 in 2023 when they take on the New York Giants Thursday evening. The game will be the first home contest for the 49ers, and Bosa is already preparing to make mince meat out of the Giants' shaky offensive line.

Recently, Bosa spoke on the matchup and how it compares to last week, when the 49ers knocked off the Los Angeles Rams on the road.