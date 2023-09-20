Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are looking to make it 3-0 in 2023 when they take on the New York Giants Thursday evening. The game will be the first home contest for the 49ers, and Bosa is already preparing to make mince meat out of the Giants' shaky offensive line.
Recently, Bosa spoke on the matchup and how it compares to last week, when the 49ers knocked off the Los Angeles Rams on the road.
“Definitely, [I envision opportunities for the defense in comparison to last week],” said Bosa, per Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers WebZone. “Yeah. It's going to be pretty much opposite of what we just did with Stafford. ”
The Rams' offensive line did in fact hold up relatively well against the 49ers' vaunted defensive front, led by Bosa. However, the Giants have had major struggles, particularly in their week 1 demolition at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, on the offensive line, which could open up major opportunities for Nick Bosa and company to have a huge game and force turnovers.
The 49ers weren't perfect in their Week Two win over Los Angeles. However, in Week One, their effort was much more convincing, as they had no issues going on the road and routing the Pittsburgh Steelers, with impressive contributions from Brock Purdy and the offense as well as the defensive front.
The 49ers will look to keep the good times rolling against New York. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.