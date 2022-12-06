By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Call Aaron Judge a prophet? As Judge’s free agency bid stretches into the MLB Winter Meetings, the same old question remains. What uniform will he be wearing when he takes the field for the 2023 season? The New York Yankees or the San Francisco Giants? Or another team? What if Judge himself answered that question years ago?

In an interview with Time Magazine, Judge revealed a prediction he made to his then-girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck when he was a senior at Linden High School. Here’s what Judge said, per NBC Sports San Francisco.

“I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants,” Judge recalled to Sean Gregory of TIME Magazine. “I was like, ‘That’d better not get out.’ ”

Aaron Judge predicted he would be married to Bracksieck and that he would be playing for the San Francisco Giants. New York Yankees fans won’t want to hear that, as Judge is currently married to Bracksieck, meaning the Giants are the only part of his prophecy to have yet to come true.

But his high school prediction is still very much alive, as the Giants and Yankees continue to duke it out for the right to have the reigning American league MVP on their team next year.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the media that the team has made “a number of offers” to the slugger. It was previously reported that one of those offers came in around eight years and $300 million.

Further reporting on Tuesday revealed that the Giants’ offer is believed to be “in the neighborhood” of $360 million.

The Giants would seem to have the financial advantage in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, at least for the moment.

Do they have a sentimental one as well?