By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.

For what it’s worth, the Buccaneers quarterback jokingly said that he tried his best to recruit Judge, though, he did not mention to which team.

Gave him my best pitch! 😂 Thanks for coming out @thejudge44pic.twitter.com/asR0bD3G6f — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 6, 2022

The Buccanneers have baseball brethren in the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Rays have never been linked a lot to Judge. So, could it be the Miami Marlins? Whichever team wins the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, it’s going to get a tremendous boost in its offense.

Maybe Brady was thinking about a team not based in Florida at all. How about the San Francisco Giants? It’s not a secret that Brady grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan and the Giants are one of the teams said to have one of the best chances to land Judge, who must be thrilled at the sight of Brady leading the Buccaneers to a come-from-behind victory.

The Buccaneers were circling down the drain in the fourth quarter until Brady turned on his GOAT mode and led the team to an improbable 17-16 victory, thanks to a pair of late-game touchdown drives led by Tom Brady.