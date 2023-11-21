New York Giants LT Andrew Thomas is playing through a knee injury in what appears to be a lost season for New York.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas missed multiple games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but it doesn't sound like he's ready to go on the shelf again with a knee injury. Thomas is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee that he played through in New York's Week 11 upset win over the Commanders, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“Brian Daboll said there were ‘a couple of nicks and bruises,' Duggan wrote. “That description likely applies to left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was slow to get up after a few plays on Sunday. Thomas, who recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury, is playing through the sprained MCL in his left knee he suffered last week.”

Giants pull off the win, but Andrew Thomas leaves banged up

Andrew Thomas is a critical part of New York's offensive success, both as a pass protector and a run blocker for Saquon Barkley. While New York's season appears lost with third-stringer Tommy DeVito taking over, Thomas deserves kudos for gutting it out and putting DeVito in a position to make some plays, which he did on Sunday.

At 3-8, the Giants are technically not eliminated from the playoffs yet. But if the Giants were to lose one or two more games in the near future, the franchise should give serious consideration to resting Thomas and making sure he's at 100 percent health. While it's understandable that Thomas wants to be out there to protect his teammates, the Giants have a responsibility to protect him, too.

New York has dealt with so many injuries this year that it makes sense to be cautious with their bookend tackle, but for now, it appears Andrew Thomas will keep playing through his injuries.