The New York Giants are preparing for the 2023 season with some joint practices with the Detroit Lions. One of the team's best-ever players, Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, came out to see the two sides go at it ahead of their preseason opener on Friday. He also discussed Saquon Barkley, the star running back whose contract dispute ended with a decision to just sign a one-year deal instead of a multi-year extension.

Sanders is proud of the way Barkley handled his business with his contract, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. He believes that the Giants star has a plan for his future even though he had to “swallow his pride” to play on a one-year deal.

“I think it was a mature way to handle it,” Sanders said, via the New York Daily News. “He probably feels like he had to swallow his pride, but I think he has a game plan, a long-term plan that he’s looking at. So I think that’s probably the priority with him. I think he has a long-term plan.”

Times have certainly changed from the days that Sanders was juking out opponents and sliding through tackle attempts. Passing has become the dominant form of offense over the following decades, leaving running backs like Barkley in difficult spots when it comes to securing long-term deals. The Giants did offer him a multi-year deal during the 2022 season but its guaranteed sum was not very high. Only $19.5 million would have been guaranteed.

Barkley ended up settling with the Giants on a contract worth a little more than the franchise tag. He rushed for the fourth-most yards last season and the ninth-most touchdowns but was unable to secure a big payday in his contract year. With Daniel Jones showing real improvement, he was rewarded with a massive multi-year contract. The team is clearly prioritizing him over Barkley despite the latter's track record as one of the best players in his position. Nonetheless, NY has a vision in mind for a winning formula around their QB.

Star running backs of yesteryear put a lot of stock in Saquon Barkley's success. The Giants surely hope that he can continue to produce at a star level as they build toward sustainable success.