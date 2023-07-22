Retired Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis is speaking out on New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who is frustrated after he and the Giants were unable to come to a contract deal before the deadline. Bettis's comments come during a general struggle for running backs to get paid like other positions.

Bettis talked about the devaluing of the running back position across the NFL which has kept even the top backs from seeing their value financially. Bettis said, “We see a situation in New York right now that's really showing that he's worth the money. But now, because the devaluation has happened, the team is less likely to give him the money that he deserves,” per Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated.

If Barkley plays, he will be forced to play on the $10.1 million franchise tag rather than a long term deal or market-setting contract. While Barkley has stated that he wants to play, he is also considering sitting out to send a message to the Giants and the NFL.

Bettis believes that Barkley's decision will set a pivotal step in the role and pay of running backs going forward. “What Saquon does, that will determine the future of the running back position,” via Noah Strackbein.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another former Steelers running back, Le'Veon Bell, previously sat out after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year in 2018. Bell ended up securing a four-year deal ahead of the 2019 season with the New York Jets. However, he regrets this decision and never returned to his prime play after sitting out the entire 2018 season, which ultimately hurt running backs' leverage in forming deals with their teams.

If Barkley does indeed follow in the footsteps of Bell and sit out part or all of the upcoming season, it will certainly come with great risk.