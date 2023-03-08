The New York Giants move to resign quarterback Daniel Jones had a meaning of its own to running back Saquon Barkley, ESPN staff writer Jordan Raanan wrote in a Tuesday article.

“Barkley lost any leverage he potentially had,” Raanan wrote. “The $10.1 million franchise tag for a running back is less than what he was already offered and offers only one year of security. The deal that was sitting on the table before this was somewhere in the $13 million range, according to sources close to the negotiations, with the potential for it to be more with some easily attainable incentives.

“Don’t be surprised to see Barkley all of a sudden realize this deal looks awfully good compared with the franchise tag and reach an agreement with the Giants rather quickly.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barkley was placed on a non-exclusive franchise tag moments before the franchise tag deadline and just after the team agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with Jones. Negotiations had started for the 5-foot-11-inch running back but had been stalled, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 rushing attempts for the Giants last season. Since he was drafted with the No. 2-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the 26-year-old running back has gathered 4,249 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns and 4.5 yards per attempt on 954 total rushing attempts. According to Pro Football Reference, he started in every one of the 60 games he took snaps in.

The former Penn State standout rushed for 53 yards and earned two touchdowns in the team’s 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card round in the Giants’ first postseason run since the 2016 season. Though he gained 61 yards on nine attempts in the next round, the Philadelphia Eagles still prevailed in a 38-7 win over the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round.