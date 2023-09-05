Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells' generosity knows no bounds.

Parcells and the 1986 Giants are the subjects of a book Gary Myers wrote. The book's title is “Once a Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy, and Life After Football.” Myers made an appearance in WFAN's “Boomer & Gio” (via the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel) on September 1. Myers told stories about Parcells loaning a total of $4 million to his former Giants players during the show.

“It's just incredibly generous what he's done with these guys. Bill has loaned out $4 million to 20 players that played for him, who come to him in this financial crisis. Bill knows when they come to him it's a last resort,” Myers said.

“I said to him, ‘Bill, you know, $4 million, you don't expect anybody to pay you back. Why are you doing that?'” Myers continued.

“And he said, ‘These guys have sacrificed so much for me with their bodies and their commitment,'” Myers quoted the legendary Giants head coach.

Bill Parcells gave back to his former Giants players in a big way

Bill Parcells loaned most of the $4 million to members of the Giants' 1986 team. He also gave financial assistance to players from his other Giants teams. He never expected them to pay him back.

“He's put away money he needs for the rest of his life, he's given money to his kids, and what he has left he's designated to help those close to him who need it. I think it's unprecedented,” Myers concluded.

With Parcells calling the shots, the Giants win their first Super Bowl title in 1986. That team, which boasted the likes of Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, is arguably the best in Giants franchise history.

For his part, Bill Parcells led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles. He is arguably the greatest coach in team history.