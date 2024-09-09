The New York Giants had maybe one of the most disappointing losses on Sunday, and it didn't make it better that people have been questioning the direction of the team. The Giants made some moves this offseason that left some puzzled, and one of them was letting their star running back, Saquon Barkley, walk in free agency. To add to the disaster, quarterback Daniel Jones did not have a pleasant preseason showing, and he didn't have a great game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After their Week 1 showing, Bill Simmons threw out the idea that people should be looking out for Bill Belichick to be the next head coach of the Giants.

“They’re one of those teams that I’m not sure being home means they have a home-field advantage,” Simmons said on his podcast. “That clip that went around all week about the GM (Joe Schoen) explaining if Barkley goes he goes and the Mara’s sitting there and he’s like ‘I'm just going to tell you, I’m going to be really upset if he leaves and goes to wherever.’ Like if this doesn’t work out… it was like the Godfather, ‘I’m going to hold some of the people in this room accountable.’

“Listen, everyone’s getting fired on the Giants and we’re on Belichick watch. He’s on 5 different shows and podcasts and whatever. I hope all these people have contingency plans for Belichick taking the Giants job in Week 7.”

Bill Belichick was not on many team's list for the head coaching vacancy in the offseason, so it's uncertain to know if he'd be on anybody's radar. Nonetheless, Belichick is known as one of the best coaches in the league, and he has the resume to show for it.

Bill Belichick wants to coach again in 2025

It was evident that Bill Belichick still wanted to coach after his time with the New England Patriots, but there weren't many teams interested in him. Despite the lack of interest, Belichick is still interested in coaching as early as next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Those who know Belichick best say that despite his burgeoning media résumé, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs,” Schefter said. Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources.”

As of now, Belichick is enjoying his sports media jobs. He has a role on The Pat McAfee Show for a weekly appearance during the 2024 NFL season, and he'll be appearing on the ManningCast for the first half of the Monday Night Football Games.

If the Giants do end up letting go of head coach Brian Daboll, the question is if Belichick would want the job, or if the Giants would even consider him as an option.