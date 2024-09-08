The New York Giants were the big losers of the early window of NFL games on Sunday, losing to the Vikings 28-6. Quarterback Daniel Jones was brutal, with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Could Drew Lock be seen under center for the Giants at any point this season? After this first game, anything is possible in New Jersey.

Giants' beat reporter Jordan Raanan broke the season opener down in this social media post. “What a disaster of an opener for the #Giants: Daniel Jones struggled with his accuracy. He went 21 of 40 for 181 yards with no touchdowns and 2 INTs. Giants lose at home in owner 28-6 to Vikings.,” Raanan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “More problems: Five drops, endless penalties (9 for 95), no throws downfield (20+ yards). Brian Daboll wasn't the answer calling plays. Defense wasn't much better. Brian Burns/Kayvon Thibodeaux invisible (3 tackles, 0 sacks). Sam Darnold had himself a game.”

Giants fans reacted to this by calling for Jones's job and looking for Lock and Devito to play in Week 2.

@NYGDaily posted “Just put Drew Lock in. Get this over with, already.”

@ShaunMorash stated, “Drew Lock sucks, but I’d bench Jones at half and send a message for the season. If you are going to play scared the bench is over there.”

@_ChristianSays_ took it even a step further, “RYAN TANNEHILL, TOMMY DEVITO, DREW LOCK, ANYONE BUT DANIEL JONES SAVE ME.”

That conversation has not started yet, as coach Brian Daboll said ‘Put it all on me” in his post-game press conference, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Giants options at quarterback in 2024

Daniel Jones entered 2022 knowing it was a make-or-break season. The Giants had declined his fifth-year option and could have easily moved on from him. He had his best season, leading New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff berth. They beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round and Jones was rewarded. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract after that season.

Last year was back to disaster for Jones and the Giants. They finished 6-11 and Devito's emergence was the lone bright spot of the season. Jones' year ended early after an ACL tear and there were no playoffs for Big Blue once again. That leads to this year, with a very competent backup in Drew Lock in the building and Devito still lurking.

The Giants have an out in Jones' contract after this season. If they decide to move on, it will cost them $22 million in dead cap money next season. If Sunday's performance is any indicator, they will have a high pick in the 2025 draft and could take a quarterback. They should see what they have in their quarterback room first.

When Geno Smith got hurt for the Seahawks last season, Lock was spectacular. He went 1-1 in his two starts and put together a game-winning drive on Monday Night Football against the Eagles to keep Seattle in the playoff picture. The Giants would benefit from that level of quarterback play.

If they are committed to getting rid of Jones, they could put in Devito. The fan favorite would play if they did not care about keeping Jones's psyche intact. Giants fans went crazy for the third-stringer last year and it would be difficult to bring Jones back after playing him again.