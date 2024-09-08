It wasn't all that surprising when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots decided to part ways after the 2023 campaign, but it was surprising to see him not manage to land another head coaching job in the NFL. Despite seemingly being a top candidate for the Atlanta Falcons job, they opted to pass on him and hire Raheem Morris instead, meaning Belichick would not be coaching in 2024.

That hasn't bothered the legendary head coach too much, as he's responded by going on a sports media blitz for the new NFL season. However, fans may not want to get too used to seeing Belichick on their screens in this capacity, and reports have indicated that he would like to return to coaching in 2025, although he will be picky when it comes to considering various vacant roles.

“Those who know Belichick best say that despite his burgeoning media résumé, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs. Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

Bill Belichick's time in sports media could be short

Fans have loved seeing a different side of Belichick from the grumpy old man he appeared to be during his time with the Patriots, but it may not last long. Everyone figured that Belichick would eventually like to get back into coaching, and according to an anonymous NFL executive, he believes that the former Pats head coach's involvement in the world of sports media is strategic.

“I look at it in three parts. He's laying foundation for his second career. He won't be someone who just retires. Football is what he's done his entire life. If he doesn't get another [job], he's set for stage two of his career. The second part is getting out in front and letting people see who he is and show a different side of his personality, how he interacts with people and how smart he is when it comes to football. It's an open interview almost every week.”

“The third part is gathering intel and information. Making sure he doesn't lose a step in terms of knowing the league, teams and players. In his mind I'm sure he doesn't want to have a gap year and doesn't want to have had no clue on what's going on in the league.” – Anonymous NFL executive, CBS Sports

Regardless of his motive for getting involved in sports media, fans are eating it up. However, it could be setting him up to make a triumphant return to the sidelines in 2025, and given all the success he's had in the NFL, that surely wouldn't be good news for the rest of the league, as they are all probably happy to not have to face off against Belichick this season.