Brian Daboll clears the air over baffling Week 1 usage of Kadarius Toney

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a forgotten man in Week 1’s 21-20 win against the Tennessee Titans on the road, as he only had minimal exposure on the field. That led some to jump to the conclusion that Giants head coach Brian Daboll might not really be that fond of the second-year wideout. That is not the case, though.

Daboll tried to clear confusion by explaining why Kadarius Toney only saw seven snaps in the Titans game, saying that the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is still trying to get his rhythm back after missing practice time heading to Week 1.

Via Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated:

“Kadarius is working his way back,” head coach Brian Daboll said, referencing the time Toney was forced to miss in the spring and summer due to a knee issue.

Due to the extremely limited time he was on the field, Kadarius Toney was not able to get targeted even once by quarterback Daniel Jones. Instead, Sterling Shepard and Richie James led the Giants’ receiving corps with 71 and 59 receiving yards, respectively, while running back Saquon Barkley did most of the work on offense. Barkley put up a vintage performance, going off for 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Kadarius Toney should be able to carve out a significant role in the Giants’ offense sooner than later, but until then, it’s going to be a wait-and-see approach for the former Florida Gators star.

Toney will get a chance to be on the field more in Week 2 at home against the Carolina Panthers.