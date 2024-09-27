Although they are only four games into the 2024-25 season, the New York Giants are inspiring little optimism right now. A 20-15 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football shows the lack of progress this franchise is making.

The only identity the G-Men seem to have right now is that of a punching bag for America's Team, as they have now lost seven straight games to the Cowboys. What is most unsettling of all is that this was a winnable matchup. New York got on the scoreboard first and was within striking distance throughout the night, but the offense failed to convert on its limited touchdown opportunities.

There was one specific drive that could have swung the momentum in the Giants' favor had they been able to punch the ball into the end zone. Facing fourth-and-goal on the 3-yard line and trailing 14-9 with less than nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, head coach Brian Daboll elected to kick the field goal instead of going for the TD. The missed opportunity ultimately proved to be a difference-maker.

Giants HC Brian Daboll shares his thought process

“On why the #Giants didn’t go for it on 4th & goal after {Wan'Dale} Robinson didn’t get in, {Daboll} said the goal was to get points,” SNY's Connor Hughes reported. “Wasn’t sure how game was gonna go.”

Dallas would get the three points right back on its ensuing drive after receiving the kickoff on its own 30-yard line. If New York went for it and failed on fourth down, the Cowboys would have had started with much worse field positioning. Furthermore, it is risky for an offensively inconsistent squad like the Giants to not chase six points when they are so close to the end zone. They did not get a better touchdown chance for the remainder of the game (five FGs).

Of course, it is difficult to be of a desperate mindset and assume the worst when there is still a quarter and a half of football to play. Daboll's reasoning for taking his offense off the field in favor of Greg Joseph is quite simple, but it is unlikely to ease fans' exasperation. The Giants need to be aggressive if they are going to win games they are not supposed to, such as this TNF battle.

That will be much harder to do if Malik Nabers misses any games. The talented rookie wide receiver shined again– 12 receptions for 115 yards– but suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter. New York's offense is extremely feeble without him. Devin Singletary's 1.7 yards per carry only made victory more improbable.

Brian Daboll's stock and popularity rose significantly after he guided this team to the playoffs in his first year. The 2022 Coach of the Year needs to employ the same creativity that allowed him to succeed then, otherwise he will not be giving explanations for much longer.