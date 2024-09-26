When the New York Giants selected Malik Nabers as the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the choice was met with plenty of excitement and a healthy dose of skepticism. Many fans understandably wanted to select a quarterback and were frustrated at the prospect of suffering through another season with likely subpar QB play. After the first three weeks of the 2024 season, however, Nabers is one of the few bright spots among players selected early in this year’s class.

Nabers has excelled and brought some life to the Giants’ offense. A strong case can be made that he is currently the best receiver selected in this year’s class, but would it be too much of a stretch to say that Nabers should be the current frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors? Let’s take a closer look.

Malik Nabers is explosive

The Giants offense was stuck in the mud all of last season, and fans had little hope of seeing improvement this year. Giants fans have been burned too many times in the past with the promise of talented playmakers who struggled to live up to expectations, though, due to the situation surrounding them. That doesn’t appear to be the problem with Nabers, though, at least if the early returns are any indication.

The former LSU standout WR hit the field running and hasn’t looked back. Nabers has game-breaking speed and he can get open against any defender. He has reliable hands and can come down with any ball. Already, Nabers has made a couple of impressive catches, contorting his body to stay inbounds while securing the reception.

He also “Moss’d” a player last week, going up over the top and securing the catch when the defender had better positioning. Nabers fought his way to the high point and wrestled the ball away from the defensive back, all while keeping his feet inbounds to make sure the reception would stand.

Nabers has elite route-running and can beat defenders over the middle or down the sideline. The young receiver has found the end zone on a variety of slants and fades, demonstrating his talent and versatility.

Nabers' presence gives Daniel Jones confidence

In just three games, it’s clear that Malik Nabers is having a major impact on the Giants' struggling offense, especially their embattled starting quarterback, Daniel Jones. Jones has struggled mightily with confidence, and it’s clear that he has gotten into his own head. After the Giants' game in Week 3, Nabers recounted a conversation with Jones in which the quarterback described his trust in Nabers to not allow the ball to be picked off, and his confidence in throwing to the rookie receiver.

Sometimes what a quarterback means more than anything is a playmaker at the receiver position who they can trust to make plays happen when they get the ball to them. This is why the duo of Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison worked so well in Indianapolis. There’s no doubt that they were both elite individual players, but they also each improved the other's game.

Manning was willing to give Harrison every chance to make a play, which gave the all-time great receiver more opportunities. Likewise, Harrison’s presence allowed Manning to confidently attempt throws that he otherwise they have held onto.

The biggest competition is Marvin Harrison Jr.

At this point in the season, the only real competition Malik Nabers has for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors is the Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., who was picked just before Nabers in this year‘s draft. Harrison Jr. was virtually nonexistent in his first taste of professional football, but he quickly flipped the script on the narrative around him in Weeks 2 and 3, racking up a handful of touchdowns, respectable yardage stats, and a handful of highlight-reel plays.

It is early in the season, though, too, so if a QB like Jayden Daniels get going, he could swoop in and grab the aard.

Harrison Jr. has better quarterback play and was drafted earlier

However, Nabers should have the edge over Harrison Jr. due to other factors. To start with, Harrison Jr. has better quarterback play. Kyler Murray is a capable quarterback with an excellent arm and dual-threat ability that puts pressure on defenses. Murray might not be quite among the game's best, but at the very least, he’s a capable starter.

Murray could theoretically win the Super Bowl with the right team around him and a little bit of luck. On the other hand, it’s highly unlikely that Jones will lead the Giants anywhere near the Vince Lombardi trophy. Nabers has done more with less, and that should give him an edge in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Also, Harrison Jr. was drafted slightly higher and had higher expectations. Some analysts argued that Nabers should’ve been the top receiver off the board, but the general consensus was that Harrison Jr. had the higher floor and higher ceiling, albeit just by a sliver. Given that Nabers has arguably outperformed Harrison Jr. straight-up, he deserves to be the OROY frontrunner.