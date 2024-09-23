With some wind in their sails, the New York Giants are feeling some confidence after a hard-earned 21-15 road win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Looking ahead to Week 4, New York will host the Dallas Cowboys during Thursday Night Football. But this year, the Cowboys aren't having as much success as both teams enter the game with a 1-2 record. Giants safety Jason Pinnock shared a funny analogy for his view on what he's got in store against the Cowboys.

“My big brother beat on me for 12 years, but that 13th year, I'm going to bust your ass.”

Pinnock is one of the team's defensive leaders in their secondary. He's third on the team with 18 total tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed.

Giants, Brian Daboll reinvigorated for Week 4 contest vs. Cowboys

After the game, Brian Daboll spoke about the principles he tries to instill into the Giants during their post-game presser after the Browns' win.

“We talk about resiliency, commitment to one another, teamwork, discipline and attitude. There's going to be ebbs and flows to every game. There's ebbs and flows to every season. That's something we preach internally. Our guys have internal confidence. But it's good to get the result. The process has been right. I believe in our process; I've said that before. So their commitment to one another, their next-play mentality, the things we preach for a long time. They haven't fully come to fruition. Everybody wants to see the results, and I understand that this is a results business. But we believe in what we do and how we do things.”

Some optimism is easy after seeing Malik Nabers have such a hot start to the season and catapult the team to a big road win. Nabers is the first player in NFL history with 20 catches and three touchdown receptions in their first three career games, as noted by Adam Schefter.

Daboll continued in his praise of Nabers, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

“Malik is very bright. (It’s) not just understanding where he needs to line up, different spots, different positions, but he also has a good feel of how defenses are playing him or certain players are playing him. He has good information,” Daboll said last week. “When he comes over to me and says, ‘Hey, this guy, when I get this split, he lines here. Think about this.’

The Giants will aim to make it two wins in a row when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 26, at 8:15 p.m. EST.