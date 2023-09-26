New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a number of injury updates on Tuesday, including on running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Brian Daboll said that Saquon Barkley has reportedly been moved to the day to day category instead of week to week, according to Art Stapleton of NJ.com. Andrew Thomas is reportedly good to go after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys that kept him out for the games against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Monday Night Football in Week 4, and the game is crucial with road games against the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills coming up after. Going into that stretch at 2-2 would be huge in comparison to being 1-3.

Daboll gave updates on other injuries as well. Guard Ben Bredeson is expected to clear concussion protocol, according to Stapleton. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks is expected to be good to go after suffering a shoulder injury in the loss to the 49ers. That will be important with the wide receivers the Seahawks have.

It seems like Thomas, Ben Bredeson and Deonte Banks all have good chances to play on Monday. It will be interesting to monitor Barkley's status for the game. He suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Cardinals just before Graham Gano kicked a go-ahead field goal.

Barkley is a difference maker for the Giants, and opens up options in the passing game for Daniel Jones. It would be huge to have Barkley on the field against the Seahawks.