The New York Giants got smacked in Thursday night by the San Francisco 49ers. Missing star running back Saquon Barkley due to an ankle injury was a big reason why. However, the next Giants game in Week 4 isn’t until next Monday night versus the Seattle Seahawks, so there is a chance he could be healthy for that.

“Let’s talk about Saquon Barkley, the star running back for the Giants, who obviously did not play on Thursday. They could have used him,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport quipped Sunday morning. “[The Giants are a] completely different team when he is not out there, and we will see when he is able to get back on the field, as he revealed before the game it is actually a high-ankle sprain, not a low-ankle sprain that he is dealing with. This is why he is week-to-week. Now, there is a chance that he will be able to get back on the field Monday night against the Seahawks.”

Without Saquon Barkley because of his ankle injury, the Giants offense couldn’t get anything going in Thursday vs. the 49ers. Daniel Jones and the offense only gained 150 yards in the 30-10 loss, and only 29 of those were rushing yards. Matt Breida only managed 17 yards on the ground, while Gary Brightwell had five.

Barkley has been much more productive for the Giants this season, although he hasn’t been his usual dominating self. In the team’s Week 1 blowout to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley had 63 all-purpose yards, and in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, he had 92 yards and two touchdowns.

When the Giants take on the Seahawks in Week 4, Saquon Barkley will be a full 14 days removed from his injury.