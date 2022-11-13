Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was absolutely fuming after a miscommunication from the offensive line in a crucial fourth down spot against the Texans in Week 10. After a false start on fourth down and short yardage forced the Giants to abandon their plans and settle for a punt. Daboll was incensed in the aftermath, and he went and made that clear to the offensive line as he chewed into them on the sideline.

Brian Daboll is very ANGRY 😮 pic.twitter.com/heXEgfiOPn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2022

Daboll’s head was completely red as he shouted at the offensive line, particularly Jack Anderson, No. 77, whom the false start penalty was called on. The Giants had a disappointing first half against the Texans and this moment encapsulates exactly what Daboll was feeling as his team made blunder after blunder.

They’ll need to fix things up in the second half if they want to improve to 7-2 on the year and the offensive line will hope they can avoid any crucial mistakes, while simultaneously avoiding another screaming session from Daboll.

The moment on the sideline was among the angriest Giants fans have seen Brian Daboll thus far into his tenure with the organization, and the team will be hoping to avoid seeing that wrath again in the second half. After what was a mistake-riddled first 30 minutes of play for the Giants, it’s easy to see why Daboll was unhappy.

Hopefully, this serves as a wake-up call for the Giants as they look to shut down the Texans in the second half. Daboll’s message is one that won’t be forgotten by Anderson and the o-line any time soon.