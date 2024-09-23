New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, like many of us, has been impressed with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers during the team's 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. But in Daboll's opinion, the pass-catcher's most impressive play wasn't what you might expect, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

“For him to have the awareness to knock the ball down, that plays says more to me about Malik (Nabers) than some of the other things,” Daboll said. “Everyone can see the touchdowns, but the unselfish play, the smart play he made was huge.”

Nabers finished the game with multiple highlight-reel catches, so to note a play many fans overlooked is an interesting hot take. Nabers caught eight of his 12 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Giants, Daboll, Nabers win to rebound from 0-2 start

After scoring 21 unanswered points, it looked like the New York Giants were taking control of their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. But a touchdown by Amari Cooper that was capped with a two-point conversion from Jerry Jeudy brought Cleveland within six points. Fortunately for the Giants, the Browns practically gave the game away with a pivotal Deshaun Watson fumble followed by back-to-back turnovers on downs.

Even when the Giants attempted a 48-yard field goal with three minutes left, Greg Joseph missed it and left the door open for the Browns.

After the game, All-Pro Giants pass-rusher Brian Burns spoke highly of Nabers to Jordan Raanan of ESPN's NFL Nation.

“The kid’s special. He’s showing you week in and week out, he’s special.”

Nabers became the youngest player in NFL history to have two receiving touchdowns in one game. He's also the first player with 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and 3+ receiving touchdowns in his first three career games.

After the game, Daboll spoke of his team's confidence in the post-game presser.

“We talk about resiliency, commitment to one another, teamwork, discipline and attitude. There's going to be ebbs and flows to every game. There's ebbs and flows to every season. That's something we preach internally. Our guys have internal confidence. But it's good to get the result. The process has been right. I believe in our process; I've said that before. So their commitment to one another, their next-play mentality, the things we preach for a long time. They haven't fully come to fruition. Everybody wants to see the results, and I understand that this is a results business. But we believe in what we do and how we do things.”

In Week 4, the Giants will look to start a win streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 26 at 8:15 p.m. EST.