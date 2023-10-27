The New York Giants' season hasn't gone according to plan and Daniel Jones' injury only added salt to the wound. He's ruled out yet again which has everyone wondering when will the starting quarterback return.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Jones' injury status as Tyrod Taylor prepares to start against the New York Jets. But the exciting head coach was a bit snarky with his response, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The media asked Daboll if Jones will return this season. Rather than saying “yes” or “no,” the second-year head coach said, “He's getting better. We'll see where he is next week. I don't have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we'll see where he is next week.”

Daniel Jones fell to a neck injury during the Giants' Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor has filled in as the starter since then. At first, there was hope that Jones would return quickly. But with each passing week, there's fear that it could be season-ending.

It also doesn't help that Brian Daboll won't clear up the confusion either. But then again, NFL head coaches try to keep everyone in the dark as much as possible. With that said, it would be nice to see Jones back under center at some point this season, especially considering he's viewed as the franchise quarterback in New York.

In the two games Tyrod Taylor has started, the veteran quarterback has racked up 479 total passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Giants are currently 2-0 when Taylor leads the way.

He has a tough matchup against the Jets, however, this is a very winnable game for the Giants. Look for Brian Daboll to get his team prepared as this franchise aims to get back into playoff contention in the coming weeks.