The New York Giants will be without their starting quarterback once again as Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, making Tyrod Taylor the starter. Head coach Brian Daboll announced the news to the media Friday according to Pat Leonard at New York Daily News.

This means that Tyrod Taylor will start for the Giants once again as this makes it his third time this season. His first start was against the Buffalo Bills where they played competitive with the AFC powerhouse until the very end. The next week, Taylor and the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 14-7.

The win against the Commanders was historic for Taylor as he became the first Black quarterback to win a game for the Giants. He's only the second Black quarterback to start a game for the franchise as current Seattle Seahawk Geno Smith did it in 2017.

In his two starts this season, Taylor has thrown for 479 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Taylor said after the game that if he gets the opportunity to play again, he's excited to keep the winning ways going.

“Ultimately, I’m proud of the guys and the way they competed this past weekend. Something to build off of. There’s a lot of positives from that game,” Taylor said after the Commanders win. “I look forward to continuing to keep, if given the opportunity, competing with the guys on Sundays and going out there and striving for a win.”

There has been no information on how long Jones will be out for as according to Leonard, Daboll didn't answer confidently if he'll be able to play again this year with the neck injury. Time will tell, but for now, the Giants focus on the Jets this Sunday.