With a New York Giants Week 8 game scheduled against the New York Jets, a lot of eyes will be on Big Blue, who currently sit at 2-5 and need a win to keep any slim playoff hopes alive for this season. Ahead of the Jets vs. Giants game, we'll be making our Giants Week 8 predictions.

The Giants came into the 2023 NFL season with the goal of following up a surprising trip to the playoffs in 2022, where they won a playoff game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. They have disappointed so far this season, but picked up a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders to move to 2-5. With the schedule lightening up a bit after a really tough early-season schedule, this game against the Jets is a huge one.

The Jets present a tough test for the Giants, especially on the defensive side. The Jets' defensive line is one of the best in the NFL and is a tough matchup against a Giants offensive line that has struggled mightily this year. Regardless of whether or not Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz are able to return for the Giants, the Jets' defensive line will likely be making an impact in the backfield. However, the Giants defense has found its bearings over the last couple of weeks and has a chance to make this a winnable game facing off against a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense.

Daniel Jones has been ruled out again for this one, so Tyrod Taylor will be under center for the Giants once again trying to lead the Giants to a 3-5 record and keep them alive in the NFC playoff race. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Giants Week 8 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Giants defense holds Jets offense to 10 points or less

The Giants defense under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has played well as of late, especially over the last two weeks against the Buffalo Bills and Commanders. The unit held Josh Allen's offense to 14 points in a loss and held the Commanders to seven. The one touchdown against the Commanders came after a muffed punt set up Washington in plus territory.

Martindale has a history of making subpar quarterbacks have bad days, and although Wilson has played better for the Jets as of late, it has been not much to write home about. Expect this Giants defense to keep Wilson in check.

Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux dominate up front

Dexter Lawrence was a menace up front against the Commanders, sacking Sam Howell twice and making an impact on a ton of other plays. He should have a chance for a repeat performance against a Jets offensive line that is questionable at best. Lawrence is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and he set up edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to make an impact against the Commanders as well.

Thibodeaux came away with 1.5 sacks against the Commanders. Against the Jets and Wilson, a quarterback who is not afraid to hold the ball, look for Thibodeaux to make some impact plays as pressure mounts from Lawrence and the interior.

Giants force 2 turnovers

In what should be a low-scoring game, turnovers could be the difference. Wilson has thrown five interceptions this year and is prone to making mistakes when pressured. Against a defensive line that should get plenty of pressure, he will be in a tough spot.

With linebacker Bobby Okereke playing so well and Deonte Banks making an impact as a rookie, look for them to potentially grab interceptions. Xavier McKinney is a possible candidate too. If not, a strip sack is definitely in play. Either way, look for the Giants defense to force some turnovers on Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor finds Jalin Hyatt for a winning play

Tyrod Taylor has not set the world on fire since taking over for an injured Daniel Jones, but he has played clean football and taken shots down field when they are there, specifically to rookie speedster Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt has proved to be an explosive weapon when going down the field. If the Giants defense keeps this game close, like it is capable of doing, look for Taylor to take a shot to Hyatt in a big spot. He connected on a fourth-down play against Buffalo on the last drive that came up a yard short.

Whether it is a deep pass to set up a winning field goal, or even go-ahead touchdown, look for Taylor to throw to Hyatt in crunch time.