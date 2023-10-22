The previously 1-5 New York Giants stopped the bleeding in Week 7 against their NFC East rival Washington Commanders. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor came in for the injured Daniel Jones and led his team to victory. Afterward, head coach Brian Daboll heaped praise on the veteran QB, which may be bad news for the incumbent starter.

“Tyrod had a good game. Played well, took care of the ball, made good decisions, threw the ball where it was supposed to be thrown,” Daboll said of his backup QB in his postgame press conference. Daboll also made sure to compliment Taylor on his professionalism.

"Tyrod had a good game. Played well, took care of the ball, made good decisions." – Brian Daboll on Tyrod Taylor's play pic.twitter.com/zbZ9zMfC6A — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 22, 2023

Tyrod Taylor finished the Giants' Week 7 win over the Commanders 18-of-29 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Before a neck injury sidelined him for two games now, Daniel Jones was averaging 176.8 passing yards per game with two touchdowns, six interceptions, and 28 sacks in just five games.

All this may mean Brian Daboll has a big decision to make when Jones is ready to come back. New York signed Jones to a $40 million per year this offseason, while Taylor — who has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Giants — will earn $5.5 million this season.

Despite the difference in paychecks, Jones has looked terrible this season, albeit behind a brutal offensive line. Taylor has played behind basically the same line, though, and nearly upset the Bills and beat the Commanders.

Right now, it’s likely still Jones’ job when he comes back. However, if Taylor starts again next week against the New York Jets and wins the Battle of MetLife Stadium, the calls for Taylor to keep the job will grow louder.