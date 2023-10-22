The previously 1-5 New York Giants stopped the bleeding in Week 7 against their NFC East rival Washington Commanders. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor came in for the injured Daniel Jones and led his team to victory. Afterward, head coach Brian Daboll heaped praise on the veteran QB, which may be bad news for the incumbent starter.

“Tyrod had a good game. Played well, took care of the ball, made good decisions, threw the ball where it was supposed to be thrown,” Daboll said of his backup QB in his postgame press conference. Daboll also made sure to compliment Taylor on his professionalism.

Tyrod Taylor finished the Giants' Week 7 win over the Commanders 18-of-29 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Before a neck injury sidelined him for two games now, Daniel Jones was averaging 176.8 passing yards per game with two touchdowns, six interceptions, and 28 sacks in just five games.

RECOMMENDED
New York Giants players celebrating, with champagne bottles popping in the foreground.
How long the Giants’ TD drought lasted before Darren Waller score vs. Commanders

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll with first aid kits
Giants’ Daniel Jones officially inactive for Week 7 vs. Commanders with neck injury

Scotty White ·

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley with his attention on Joe Schoen ahead of the NFL trade deadline
RUMOR: Giants’ firm Saquon Barkley trade stance ahead of deadline, revealed

Owen Crisafulli ·

All this may mean Brian Daboll has a big decision to make when Jones is ready to come back. New York signed Jones to a $40 million per year this offseason, while Taylor — who has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Giants — will earn $5.5 million this season.

Despite the difference in paychecks, Jones has looked terrible this season, albeit behind a brutal offensive line. Taylor has played behind basically the same line, though, and nearly upset the Bills and beat the Commanders.

Right now, it’s likely still Jones’ job when he comes back. However, if Taylor starts again next week against the New York Jets and wins the Battle of MetLife Stadium, the calls for Taylor to keep the job will grow louder.