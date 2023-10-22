The New York Giants have not gotten off to the start that they were hoping for this season as they are currently 1-5. Last year, the Giants made it to the playoffs and took down the Minnesota Vikings in the first round on the road. It was a huge win, and it ended up being a good season. However, it doesn't look like that success will be repeated this season after the abysmal start. That start got even worse recently when Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recently went down with an injury. It has been unclear whether or not he will play this weekend against the Washington Commanders, but he received an update on Saturday.

Daniel Jones is currently battling a neck injury, and he is now expected to miss a second straight game because of it, according to an article from NFL.com. Tyrod Taylor is expected to get the start on Sunday against the Commanders. This is certainly not how Giants fans envisioned their season getting started.

The Giants hung around last week when Tyrod Taylor played against the Buffalo Bills. Taylor went 24-36 for 200 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He had an okay performance, but it was the defense that kept New York in the game. If they are going to win this weekend against Washington, he will need to have a better performance.

It's hard to know where to go from here if you're the Giants. You don't have your starting QB, and you're already 1-5. There isn't a lot of hope for this team, and it might get worse this weekend against the Commanders.