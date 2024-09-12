The New York Giants are in a tough position at the QB position. New York missed out on the top three QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to add a legit playmaker instead of J.J. McCarthy. That meant that the Giants were stuck with Daniel Jones as their starter for one more season. Jones was recently blasted by one Buccaneers legend on a recent podcast appearance.

Buccaneers legend Gerald McCoy called Giants QB Daniel Jones “trash” on a recent episode of The 25/10 Show.

“Daniel Jones is trash,” Gerald McCoy declared. “Is Sam (Bradford) worse than Daniel Jones?”

Gerald McCoy was originally defending his former fellow Oklahoma Sooner alum Sam Bradford, who was being labeled trash and a bust by LeSean McCoy.

LeSean McCoy responded by saying Bradford is “probably a little better” than Daniel Jones. Gerald McCoy did not agree.

“No that’s trash,” McCoy responded. “Sam wasn’t trash, he probably wasn’t as good as he should’ve been.”

Gerald McCoy points out that his bar for ‘trash’ is Giants QB Daniel Jones, which cannot feel good if you're a Giants fan.

This sparked a brief discussion between Gerald McCoy, LeSean McCoy, and DeSean Jackson. They landed on the position that Sam Bradford was not trash, but he was not good either.

“He was solid,” Gerald McCoy finally declared. “He was viable.”

How does Giants QB Daniel Jones compare to Sam Bradford?

The comparison between Sam Bradford and Daniel Jones is quite interesting. One key difference between the two QBs is the expectations that each entered the NFL with. Sam Bradford was the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones was not the first QB taken in his draft class, as Kyler Murray was the first overall pick.

Daniel Jones seems to be on his last chance at being a starting NFL QB in 2024. If he does not succeed with the Giants this season, he likely will never be a starting QB ever again. Compare that to Sam Bradford, who joined the Vikings in 2016 (Bradford's sixth year in the league) and arguably had a career year. Bradford threw for 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions with the Vikings in 2016.

It is easy to see how McCoy and friends landed on Bradford as a better QB than Jones.

One could argue that Daniel Jones has been set up to fail throughout his NFL career. New York did not have an established core of playmakers and supporting talent around Jones when they drafted him in 2019. The Giants have never done a good job of putting a team around Jones, which has been a contributing factor to his struggles.

Sadly for Jones, it seems that the Giants will move on from him after the 2024 NFL season. It would take a miracle for the Giants to decide to keep him past this season.