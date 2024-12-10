The San Francisco Giants are not looking for a new high-leverage reliever. Right-handed hurler Camilo Doval posted a hefty 4.88 ERA as their closer last season, but team president Buster Posey still believes in him.

Posey brought up Doval to local media without being asked, via The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

“Unprompted, Buster Posey when talking to the local media, says he’s not looking to move Camilo Doval. He says he still sees him as a shutdown-type reliever and valuable,” Slusser said. “(Which is why so many teams do have interest – but seems like it’s going to be tough to get him.)”

Doval's rough 2024 campaign came a year after he led the NL with 39 saves, made the All-Star team, and finished with a stingy 2.93 ERA. However, the 27-year-old's had an issue with blowing saves since entering the league in 2021, converting just 92 out of 111 (83%) of his total opportunities. He recorded 23 saves out of 28 opportunities (82.1%) in 2024, ranking well behind top closers like Mason Miller (90.3%) and Emmanuel Clase (94%).

San Francisco briefly sent Doval down to Triple-A in August in hopes of helping him reset mentally, but he registered a 5.40 ERA over his final 16 outings after being recalled. However, the Dominican international has still garnered plenty of interest in the trade market, which is why Posey addressed the situation unprompted.

Buster Posey is ‘bullish' on Camilo Doval returning to Giants

Doval may not close if and when he does return to San Francisco in 2025, as right-hander Ryan Walker had a better season than him. The 29-year-old posted a 10-4 record across 76 appearances, with a 1.91 ERA, 21 holds, and 10 saves out of 14 opportunities. However, Doval could still be the Giants' setup man.

Posey is excited to speak with Doval this offseason, via NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic.

“I want to say on Doval, I’m pretty bullish on him coming back,” the club legend said. “This guy has got the potential to be a lockdown piece. We’ve seen it, right? He’s got nearly 100 saves in the big leagues and that doesn’t happen by accident. I’m excited to have a chance to talk with him. Obviously, getting to catch him, I know the personality a little bit. I have belief in him being important for us.”

After signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest guaranteed deal in Giants history (seven years, $182 million), it looks like Posey is looking to continue buying rather than selling in his first year as team president.