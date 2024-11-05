The San Francisco Giants will be an intriguing team to monitor this offseason. They displayed signs of potential in 2024, but San Francisco ultimately missed the postseason. Reliever Camilo Doval could emerge as a trade candidate, which will be something to keep an eye on as teams are reportedly interested in him, per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“There are a few teams expressing interest in Camilo Doval, I’m told. The talent remains undeniable and a few teams would consider him for closer role, which he lost to Ryan Walker last year,” Slusser wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Giants have to decide whether or not they want to attempt to compete or enter a rebuild. Blake Snell opted out of his contract and is now a free agent. A return is possible but seemingly unlikely. If the Giants lose Snell and do not add any other stars, perhaps they will consider a rebuild.

Doval has three years of team control remaining. The Giants likely don't love the idea of trading him given his high ceiling. However, a Doval trade could lead to a quality return.

Doval was excellent throughout the first three years of his big league career. In 2023, Doval made his first All-Star team and finished the season with a 2.93 ERA and a league leading 39 saves.

2024 was a different story, however.

He recorded 23 saves for the Giants while pitching to a lackluster 4.88 ERA. Doval's struggles were undeniable which led to the Giants making a change with their closer role.

Slusser reports that some of the interested teams may be open to having Doval take over their closer role. He is only 27 years old so it would not be surprising to see Doval bounce back with a fresh start. The Giants will surely want a strong return in any deal, though. There is no urgency to trade Doval this offseason.